Hit by piece of wood, two minors stab boy

Police teams apprehend the accused

Two minors have been apprehended for allegedly stabbing another boy after being hit by a piece of wood by the victim who was playing tip-cat (gilli danda) in Outer Delhi’s Mangolpuri area, the police said on Wednesday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Parvinder Singh said that information was received on July 18 from Sanjay Gandhi Hospital that a boy has been admitted with stab injuries.

When the police reached the hospital, the victim stated that he is a student of Class 11 and has been stabbed six times on the neck. The police said that he told them that he was playing tip-cat near his residence and the tip hit a minor who got enraged and called another minor. Both the accused stabbed the victim mercilessly, the police said, adding that the victim is undergoing treatment.

Case registered

A case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder was registered and teams were formed to nab the accused who had fled their houses. The two were apprehended later.

During interrogation, the accused allegedly told the police that one of them was taking a stroll in the park when he was hit by the piece of wood. When he asked the victim about it, an argument broke out between them after which the accused called his friend. Losing their temper, they brought a kitchen knife from their house and stabbed the victim. The knife and bloodstained clothes have been recovered, the police said.