Hit-and-run: policeman injured, driver arrested

A 40-year-old truck driver was arrested for allegedly driving rashly and injuring a traffic policeman in south-east Delhi’s Sunlight Colony area, the police said on Friday.

The accused has been identified as Danish, a resident of Dhouj village in Faridabad district, they said. A case has been registered against the him at Sunlight Colony police station.

The incident took place on Thursday night when Sub-Inspector Prakash Chand of traffic circle Lajpat Nagar, along with other staff, were checking vehicles at Maharani Bagh picket, the police said.

Around 9.30 p.m., the truck, which was bearing Haryana’s registration number, was spotted being driven rashly and negligently. After the vehicle hit the barricades, the driver sped away, the police also said. A constable, who was patrolling on a motorcycle, chased the offending truck. The vehicle was seized but the driver managed to escape. He, was, however, subsequently arrested, the police said.

Mr. Chand suffered injuries in the incident, they added. After receving first-aid treatment at Jeevan Hospital, he was shifted to AIIMS Trauma Centre, said R.P. Meena, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South-East)