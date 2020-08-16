Hit-and-run case: security guard killed in south Delhi

Police trying to trace offending vehicle; case registered

A 33-year-old security guard, who was on his way to work on a bicycle, died after being hit allegedly by a car in south Delhi’s Hauz Khas, the police said on Sunday.

The accident took place on August 14 evening near Jija Bai College when Farooq Ahmed was going to his office in Hauz Khas for covering a night shift, the police said.

He was rushed to AIIMS where he died during the course of treatment on August 15 evening, Atul Kumar Thakur, DCP (South), said. The police were informed regarding the accident around 9.40 p.m on August 14.

A case was filed under IPC Section 279 (rash driving), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life) at Hauz Khas police station and later Section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) was added, the DCP said.

Manudeem, who lives with his family in Tughlakabad Extension, said he received a call about his brother-in-law’s accident around 7.45 p.m. on August 14. “He had sustained severe head injuries and was on ventilator. He died around 7.30 p.m. on August 15. His family arrived here from their village in Uttarakhand the next morning,” he said.

Ahmed had got the bicycle with some money he had borrowed to commute to his workplace in Hauz Khas from Jasola Vihar where he stayed on rent with his family. Owing to financial crisis amid the COVID-19 pandemic, he had sent his family to his village in Uttarakhand around three months ago and was even planning to seek leave from office to visit his family.

Mr. Manudeem said their family members and relatives assembled outside Haus Khas police station on Sunday to meet the SHO and discuss their concerns with the senior officers.

“CCTV camera footage are being scanned to trace the offending car. Multiple teams are working on the case and we have received some vital clues,” the DCP said.

The deceased is survived by his wife, a 10-year-old son and a seven-year-old daughter, the police said, adding that the body was handed over to the family after post-mortem.