Hit-and-run: architect, businessman arrested for killing 70-year-old man in Defence Colony

Accused tracked through CCTV footage, say police

An architect and a businessman were arrested for allegedly killing a 70-year-old man in a case of hit-and-run in south Delhi’s Defence Colony, the police said on Wednesday.

The police received a PCR call on Sunday around 7.36 a.m. regarding a body lying on the pavement of Lajpat Nagar service road near a petrol pump. The deceased was identified as Baldev Singh, a resident of Lajpat Nagar. He is survived by his wife and their daughter, said the police.

A case was registered under IPC Sections 279 and 304-A and an investigation was initiated, a police officer said. CCTV footage of the spot was scanned and a speeding vehicle was seen coming from Moolchand and hitting the victim before speeding away, the officer said.

“Since it was raining, it was difficult to establish the registration number, colour, and model of the car. However, routes of the vehicle were traced and two accused — Garvit Singhal, 28, an architect and Raunak Jain, 28, a businessman — were arrested from northwest Delhi’s Model Town on Wednesday, DCP (south) Chandan Chowdhury said.

According to a senior police officer, the two accused were going to a food joint in Moolchand on Sunday morning when they allegedly hit Baldev.