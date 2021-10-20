History-sheeter held for stealing valuables after intoxicating victims

New Delhi

20 October 2021 01:11 IST

Accused used to spike drink with Alprax tablets

The Delhi police on Tuesday said they have arrested a history-sheeter, who used to allegedly target victims and steal their valuables by intoxicating their drinks with Alprax tablets, in north-west Delhi’s Model Town.

The accused, identified as 55-year-old Gurmeet Singh, has previously been found involved in similar kinds of cases, police said.

According to the police, on Sunday, a passenger along with an old woman, who was in an unconscious state, boarded an auto to Model Town. However, the driver found the activities of the accused suspicious and thereafter heard the sound of the woman’s bangles breaking, police said.

The auto driver, Titu, remained calm and observed the activities of the accused before stopping the vehicle outside Azadpur Metro Station, where a police team was already stationed. Noticing the police, Singh tried to flee but was overpowered by the police personnel, DCP (North-West) Usha Rangnani said.

During interrogation, Singh allegedly confessed that he used to make his victims drink cold drinks spiked with Alprax tablets and after they got unconscious, he used to steal their valuables and flee.