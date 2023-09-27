ADVERTISEMENT

Hiring drive in JNU ‘biggest in its history’

September 27, 2023 01:52 am | Updated 01:52 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau

The appointments are being done in mission mode, the varsity said. | Photo Credit: File Photo

:

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Tuesday said over the past 19 months, it had advertised for 331 faculty positions and conducted 186 interviews, including 128 for reserved seats, in what has been the biggest recruitment drive in the university’s history.

“The appointments are being made in mission mode,” the university said in a post on X, adding that it intends to “implement constitutional guarantees” and “introduce diversity” through the process.

A total of 108 promotions were sanctioned in the past 19 months through the career advancement scheme, the highest in JNU’s history, the university said. It added that 388 non-teaching positions will be filled through exams conducted by the National Testing Agency.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The recruitment details were shared days after the Jawaharlal Nehru University Teachers’ Association (JNUTA) released a report alleging that the roles of the various centres had been undermined in the recruitment drives.

‘Undue influence’

“The experience reported by several candidates who appeared before the selection committees also indicates the undue influence of non-academic considerations in the recruitment process and the absence of fairness and civility in the proceedings,” the JNUTA report stated.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US