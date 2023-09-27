HamberMenu
Hiring drive in JNU ‘biggest in its history’

September 27, 2023 01:52 am | Updated 01:52 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
The appointments are being done in mission mode, the varsity said.

The appointments are being done in mission mode, the varsity said. | Photo Credit: File Photo

:

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Tuesday said over the past 19 months, it had advertised for 331 faculty positions and conducted 186 interviews, including 128 for reserved seats, in what has been the biggest recruitment drive in the university’s history.

“The appointments are being made in mission mode,” the university said in a post on X, adding that it intends to “implement constitutional guarantees” and “introduce diversity” through the process.

A total of 108 promotions were sanctioned in the past 19 months through the career advancement scheme, the highest in JNU’s history, the university said. It added that 388 non-teaching positions will be filled through exams conducted by the National Testing Agency.

The recruitment details were shared days after the Jawaharlal Nehru University Teachers’ Association (JNUTA) released a report alleging that the roles of the various centres had been undermined in the recruitment drives.

‘Undue influence’

“The experience reported by several candidates who appeared before the selection committees also indicates the undue influence of non-academic considerations in the recruitment process and the absence of fairness and civility in the proceedings,” the JNUTA report stated.

