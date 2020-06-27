Hire nurses, paramedics registered with DSSSB, expert tells govt.

An expert appointed by the Delhi government for deploying final-year nursing and MD, MS, DNB students at COVID-19 hospitals for six months has recommended hiring nurses and paramedics from a “large pool” registered for jobs with the Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) and final-year MS, MD, DNB students only after their examination.

Last week, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had appointed Mahesh Verma, Vice-Chancellor of Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU), for “immediate deployment” of both nurses and doctors due to “surge in positive cases”.

“I have submitted my recommendation to the government to hire final-year students after their exams. Also, I have suggested hiring nurses and paramedical personnel from the large pool registered with the DSSSB and BSe and MSe students, if still needed. The government will now take a decision on it,” Mr. Verma told The Hindu.

‘At least 20 more days’

If the government goes by the recommendation, then the hiring of doctors will take at least 20 more days as the examination of students in GGSIPU will end by July 14 and Delhi University examinations, scheduled to start from July 10, will end by the last week of July.

Mr. Verma has also recommended hiring doctors, who are already working in other areas, for COVID-19 duty through advertisements followed by interviews.

“Initially there was a lot of confusion regarding whether the students will be hired before or after their exams. Their exam is already delayed by two months and hiring them for six months before their exams will result in delaying the start of their career by six months. The government should stick to the recommendation and hire students only after their exams,” said Parv Mittal, President of Resident Doctors’ Association of Maulana Azad Medical College.

“Immediate deployment of all final-year MD/MS/DNB graduate doctors at various PG medical institutions of Delhi to be engaged for a period of six months in Delhi government COVID-19 Hospitals. Similarly, final year PG [Nursing] and UG [Nursing] students also be deployed for ICU duty for a period of six months,” a Delhi government order on Friday said. It also appointed an official for recruitment and deployment of students.