‘Hindu Rashtra’call does notmean promotingenmity: accused

One of the organisers of the event at Jantar Mantar, where alleged communal sloganeering took place last month, argued before the Delhi High Court that a demand for “Hindu Rashtra” does not amount to promoting enmity between religious groups.

Preet Singh, currently in judicial custody, argued before Justice Mukta Gupta on Wednesday that he would not press his bail application if the court held a different opinion.

Advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain, representing Mr. Singh, said: “If the court holds that the demand [of Hindu Rashtra] comes under Section 153 [provocation with intent to cause riot] of the IPC, I will not press my bail application. In a democratic set up, if it [the demand] promotes enmity, I will not press my bail.”

The advocate also contended that Mr. Singh was not part of the allegedly communal sloganeering.

Counsel Tarang Srivastava, representing the prosecution, opposed the bail plea on the ground that all accused persons acted in concert and Mr. Singh’s absence at the time of chanting of alleged communal slogans would not absolve him from any liability.


