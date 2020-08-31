Hindu Rao nurses write to Mayor over no salary

Nurses at the North Delhi Municipal Corporation’s Hindu Rao Hospital, a dedicated COVID-19 facility here, have once again raised concerns over the issue of non-payment of salaries for the last three months, in a letter to the Mayor on Saturday.
Healthcare workers, including nurses, doctors and paramedics, at the hospitals run by the civic body have been raising complaints over the irregularity of their salaries. Earlier in June, doctors at Kasturba Hospital, which is also run by the North corporation, had threatened of mass resignation due to delays in payment of salaries.
While temporary relief was provided, the issue cropped up again in July.
In its letter to the Mayor, the Nurses Welfare Association has said that there was “mass unrest and resentment” growing among hospital staffers. It accused the administration of the civic bodies of incompetence, saying that the hospital employees were not being properly remunerated for their work in the last four years.
The association said that staffers should not be left to wait for three months to receive backlogged pay, especially during the present situation. The members also highlighted that despite being a COVID-19 facility, the hospital was working far below its capacity and there was a “misuse of resources”. The nurses called for swift action in the matter.
