Hindu Rao Hospital nurses end strike

New Delhi

01 December 2021 00:22 IST

North Delhi Municipal Corporation Standing Committee chairman Jogi Ram Jain said that nurses and paramedical employers at the civic body-run Hindu Rao Hospital “have called off their strike” on Tuesday.

Previously, resident doctors at the hospital had called-off their indefinite strike over the issue of non-payment of salaries and dearness allowance (DA).

“The paramedical staffers and nurses were on strike for some of their demands. They have called off their strike after detailed discussion on all the issues and assurances from the Corporation. The North body is aware of all the issues related to the employees and efforts are being made to resolve them at the earliest. No staff is on strike at Hindu Rao Hospital,” said Mr. Jain.

