Hindu Rao crisis a sign of systemic failure: IMA

It demands North civic body immediately pay pending salaries of doctors

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Monday said that it “takes serious exception to the unfortunate situation in Hindu Rao Hospital, which is under the management of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation”.

Highlighting the issue of non-payment of salaries to the municipal doctors for several months, the association said the situation pointed towards systemic failure. “Doctors who have served the nation during the pandemic deserve appropriate accolades and incentives. It defies logic when they have to resort to roadside agitations to get their salaries. Retreat of the political class from governance across India seems to be a byproduct of the pandemic,” the IMA said in a statement.

All the three municipal corporations in Delhi are controlled by the BJP.

“The Supreme Court had directed that salaries of healthcare workers should be paid in time. The IMA demands that the authorities should pay the salaries of the doctors along with the dues immediately,” said the IMA.

Meanwhile, senior doctors of North Corporation-run hospitals went on a day-long casual leave en masse on Monday as the crisis over pending salaries deepened with no resolution in sight.

R.R Gautam, president of the Municipal Corporation Doctors’ Association (MCDA) said, “If our demands are not met, we will go on indefinite strike from Tuesday.”