Hindu College rusticates 15 students over ‘indiscipline’ during students’ union poll

October 31, 2023 08:29 am | Updated 08:29 am IST - NEW DELHI:

PTI

At least 15 students of Delhi University’s Hindu College have been rusticated, and action against three more is under way, on charges of “indiscipline” during the college union elections, the college principal said on Monday.

In an email dated October 27, the Disciplinary Resource Committee of the college informed the students that it had noticed “gross indiscipline” on their part between September 15-18, when elections for the college’s students’ union were conducted.

The committee, in its email, cited its October 16 meeting with the students, during which it showed them photos and videos of their “involvement’ in the alleged incidents.

Hindu College students had in September staged a hunger strike over the rejection of 30 student nominations for the positions of ‘prime minister’ and central councillors. The head of the college’s students’ union at Hindu College is referred to as ‘prime minister’ instead of president.

The college had cited low attendance as the reason for the cancellation of the nominations and ordered an inquiry after the matter escalated and required police action.

“The college did not consider our attendance in practicals and only took into consideration the attendance in theory classes. We demanded the administration to issue a notice releasing our attendance,” one of the students, who has been rusticated, said on condition of anonymity.

According to the eligibility criteria for students contending for union polls laid down by the Lyngdoh Committee, students must have a minimum of 75% attendance.

