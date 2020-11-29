Hindu College alumni body to help needy students

Applicants must submit income proof

In view of financial constraints being faced by students due to the ongoing pandemic, the Hindu College alumni association said that members will provide annual study grants to needy meritorious students.

In a statement issued by the Old Students Association (OSA), the Hindu College said that students, whose annual family income is below ₹5 lakh, will be provided with a one-time study grant to cover their annual college fees, up to ₹20,000.

OSA president Ravi Burman said, “For long term we are planning on setting up an ‘OSA-Principal P.C. Verma Study Grant Fund’, which will disburse the annual college fees to selected needy students every year. The modalities of disbursement are being finalised. The students will be selected on a need-cum-merit basis.”

“We appeal to the distinguished alumni of the college and seek their support in this endeavourto provide the much-needed relief to needy students. Alumni are requested to contribute to this fund and they can do so by sending cheques or making donations on the online portal,” added Mr. Burman.

Students who wish to apply for the grant were asked to submit their application along with family income certificate to the college administration.