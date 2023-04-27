ADVERTISEMENT

Hindu college ad-hoc lecturer found dead after losing job

April 27, 2023 01:35 pm | Updated 01:35 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The deceased has been identified as a resident from Rajasthan. According to police, he was working at Hindu college.

The Hindu Bureau

A 33-year-old ad-hoc lecturer from philosophy department of Delhi University was found dead on April 26.  

The deceased has been identified as a resident from Rajasthan.  

According to police, he was working at Hindu college.

DCP (outer) Harendra K. Singh said that the reason behind his death could be loss of job, as another lecturer was appointed in his place recently.  

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

On April 26, the police received a Police Control Room (PCR) call regarding the incident that took place at DTC Apartment in west Delhi’s Pitampura. On reaching the spot, the police found the teacher lying dead on the top floor of the house.

The room in which he was spotted was locked from inside, the police broke into the room to retreive the body. 

Forensic Science laboratory (FSL) teams were called to the spot.

The deceased body will be sent for a postmortem examination to BJRM hospital.

Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies could seek help and counselling by calling any of the numbers in the link below: Suicide prevention helplines 

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

suicide / Delhi

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US