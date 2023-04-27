Hindu college ad-hoc lecturer found dead after losing job

April 27, 2023 01:35 pm | Updated 01:35 pm IST - NEW DELHI

A 33-year-old ad-hoc lecturer from philosophy department of Delhi University was found dead on April 26.

The deceased has been identified as a resident from Rajasthan.

According to police, he was working at Hindu college.

DCP (outer) Harendra K. Singh said that the reason behind his death could be loss of job, as another lecturer was appointed in his place recently.

On April 26, the police received a Police Control Room (PCR) call regarding the incident that took place at DTC Apartment in west Delhi’s Pitampura. On reaching the spot, the police found the teacher lying dead on the top floor of the house.

The room in which he was spotted was locked from inside, the police broke into the room to retreive the body.

Forensic Science laboratory (FSL) teams were called to the spot.

The deceased body will be sent for a postmortem examination to BJRM hospital.

