Hindu Army chief held in sloganeering case

The police arrested Hindu Army chief Sushil Tiwari in connection with raising anti-Muslim inflammatory slogans during a rally at the Jantar Mantar on August 8.

A senior officer on Saturday said Tiwari (40) from Lucknow was arrested on Friday night.

“A video surfaced in which he could be heard using foul words for members of minority community,” the officer said.

The police had earlier arrested six people, including advocate and former BJP spokesperson Ashwini Upadhyay, Save India Foundation’s reet Singh alias Sundar Pal, Hindu Force’s Deepak Singh, Hindu Raksha Dal’s Deepak Kumar, Sudarshan Vahini’s Vinod Sharma, and one Vinit Bajpai.

A Delhi court had granted bail to Mr. Upadhyay and two others while rejecting the plea of Preet, Vinod and Deepak Kumar

On August 8, a rally was called to demand the end of ‘colonial era laws’ by Supreme Court advocate and former Delhi BJP Spokesperson Ashwini Upadhyay. The event was attended by several right-wing organisations.

Subsequently, a video among several others went viral wherein a group of men led by a man wearing a saffron T-shirt could be heard raising anti-Muslim inflammatory slogans.

The police registered a case on charges of promoting enmity and for flouting Delhi Disaster Management Authority guidelines.