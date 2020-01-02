‘Hiking Board exam fee will affect six lakh families’

Aam Aadmi Party leader Manish Sisodia on Wednesday said that by increasing the Board examination fee of Class 10 and 12, the BJP had put a financial burden of ₹100 crore on six lakh families of Delhi.

“On June 22, 2019, the Delhi CM said that his government would pay the full CBSE exam fee for all Class 10 and 12 government school students. This fee was ₹450 for general and ₹125 for SC/ST,” he said.

“The BJP thought that this historic decision would affect their politics, so Delhi BJP leaders went to their national leaders to ask the CBSE to increase its fees. On August 2, 2019, CBSE raised the fee to ₹1,950 for general and ₹1,650 for SC/ST,” he said.

Mr. Sisodia said that the Delhi BJP should explain why CBSE was “forced” to increase the fee.

“This issue has affected six lakh families of Delhi,” the AAP leader added.