Hike capacity of natural STP at Ghoga drain: Jain

Satyendar Jain

New Delhi

08 September 2021 00:21 IST

Minister also inspects Sannoth lake

Irrigation and Flood Control Minister Satyendar Jain on Tuesday visited the natural Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) at Ghoga drain, and Sannoth lake.

After inspecting the STP at Ghoga drain, the Minister directed the officials to increase its water treatment capacity from 10 lakh litres per day to 50 lakh litres per day. The recycled water from the drain will be used for groundwater recharge by creating a lake in the adjacent area, he said.

The Delhi government is reviving the Sannoth lake with innovative techniques on 6-acres of land at Bawana. Mr. Jain inspected the construction site and said that around 3 MGD recycled water from Bawana Common Effluent Treatment Plant (CETP) will be used to rejuvenate the Sannoth lake. It is scheduled to be completed by December, 2021. “The water holding capacity of the Sannoth lake should be increased so that more groundwater can be recharged through the lake,” he said.

The Minister also instructed officials of the Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (DSIIDC) and Irrigation & Flood Control Department (I&FC) to clean the Bawana escape drain which has a design discharge capacity of 680 cusecs.