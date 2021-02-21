Highways keep snuffing out wild animals of Aravalis

The authorities have put around 20 signboards on NH-48 and Gurugram-Faridabad Highway warning the motorists to slow down.

Forest Dept. urges PWD to take measures for safe movement of wildlife, but the latter cites paucity of funds

Mukesh Pandey, the priest at Manesar’s Shri Shani Dev Ji Dham off the busy Delhi-Jaipur highway, has spent more than a decade at this temple in the middle of the Aravalis. He has a plethora of fascinating stories to tell about his encounters with the wildlife in the surroundings. The 35-year-old vividly remembers how a leopard once strayed into the temple premises in 2008 at night and rushed towards the highway when the staff switched on the lights.

“Scared, he probably rushed towards the highway and was hit by a speeding vehicle,” says Mr. Pandey. “Again, a leopard was found dead near a gaushala here in 2011,” he adds. The priest recalls having seen many Nilgais, hyenas, golden jackals and even porcupines and hares left injured, maimed, or killed by speeding vehicles. “I remember burying many Nilgais that were left to die after accidents.”

A passage for animals

Just outside the temple, a culvert is now blocked for a decade. Dharambir Malik, a local, said the culvert was blocked during the widening of the highway and later the construction of the service road. “If the culvert is opened, it could act as a passage for the wildlife as well as the local villagers,” says Mr. Malik.

Two more culverts, around two km away from the temple on either side of a roadside eatery — Fauji Dhaba —at Panchgaon, too are choked to the top. “I remember having walked through it earlier. But gradually it got choked,” says Hamid, who runs a puncture shop near one of these culverts. He also confirms a leopard’s death in a road accident near the culvert in 2019.

Vaishali Rana, a wildlife activist, says several wild animals, including leopards, were killed in road accidents on the three highways — Delhi-Jaipur Highway (NH-48), Gurugram-Alwar Highway (NH-248A) and Gurugram-Faridabad Highway — cutting through the Aravalis and fragmenting the wildlife habitat.

It was after she pursued the matter with the Forest Department and the Public Works Department for more than two years that the authorities put around 20 signboards on NH-48 and Gurugram-Faridabad Highway warning the motorists to slow down. Thermoplastic rumble strips are also fixed at five locations on the Gurugram-Faridabad Highway.

The PWD remained in denial about the wildlife deaths for two years till November 2020 when the Forest Department provided them with a record of accidental deaths of leopards and golden jackals, says Ms. Rana.

Involvement of leaders

“But it was after I met Deputy Chief Minister and PWD Minister Dushyant Chautala two weeks ago that the department swung into action,” says she.

However, the more important task of underpasses on the three highways still remains. The three highways bisect the corridor used by the wildlife to traverse from Asola Wildlife Sanctuary in Delhi to Sariska in Rajasthan through Gurugram (Mangar -Bandhwari-Damdama).

The forest department, in a series of letters to the PWD, has requested for the construction of underpasses on Gurugram-Faridabad Highway, but Rajeev Yadav, Superintending Engineer, PWD (Gurugram) says the paucity of funds is a major constraint.

Divisional Wildlife Officer Rajinder Prasad says the process would be kicked off with the fresh budget allocation in April this year. “We need an underpass at Manesar on NH-48 and two more near Pali Police Post and Bandhwari village on Gurugram-Faridabad Highway,” he says.

Almost a year-old internal official communication of the Forest Department to the office of Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) says opening of the three culverts on NH-48 and two km fencing along the highway could stop the death of wildlife in road accidents.

“The forest policy calls for the creation of corridors to link the protected areas and funds are set aside for the protection of wildlife in projects through ecologically sensitive zones, but nothing substantial has been done,” says Ms. Rana.