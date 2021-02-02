Hight Court rejects plea on action against agencies

New Delhi

The Delhi High Court on Monday dismissed a petition which sought action against the police and intelligence officials, claiming that their alleged failure in “anticipating and controlling” the farmers’ protest on Republic Day led to their forced entry into the Red Fort.

A Bench of Chief Justice D.N. Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh rejected the petition saying it was too early for the court to interfere as the police has already registered FIRs in relation to the January 26 incident.

The NGO, Delhi Citizen Forum for Civil Rights, in its petition had claimed that the incident occurred due to major lapses in the security set-up and also violated the national honour as instead of the national flag a religious one was hoisted at the Red Fort.

The petition stated that the “violent turn of a peaceful protest/rally, especially on the Republic Day casts a huge doubt on the security agencies and their preparedness to deal with criminal or even terrorist activities especially in the Capital of India”.