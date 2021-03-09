Highlights of Delhi Budget 2021-22

Delhi Finance Minister Manish Sisodia presented a ₹69,000 crore Budget for 2021-22 fiscal here on Monday. This is the seventh budget to be presented by Mr. Sisodia. The focus of this year’s Budget lies on key areas such as health, education and infrastructure including water supply.



The Delhi government had presented a ₹65,000 crore budget for 2020-2021, which was around 10% more than in 2019-20.



Here are the updates:

First ‘Sainik school’ to be set up

A sainik school and a Delhi Armed Forces Preparatory Academy will be created in Delhi to prepare children for the armed forces, said Mr. Sisodia.



₹10 crore allocated for programs to honour Shaheed Bhagat Singh

₹10 crore has been allocated separately for programs meant to honour the life of Shaheed Bhagat Singh during this fiscal.



Funds allocated to commemorate 75th year of independence

To commemorate the 75th anniversary of independence, the tricolour will be installed at 500 locations across Delhi so that a tricolour is visible in every one to two kilometres. ₹45 crore have been allocated for this purpose.



Free COVID vaccination at Delhi govt. hospitals

₹50 crore has been allocated for the provision of free COVID vaccination at Delhi government hospitals in this year’s Budget.



100 Mohalla Clinics to be opened

Mr. Sisodia said that Mohalla Clinics meant exclusively for women patients will be created across the city starting this year. “100 will be started in the first phase,” he added.



Budget tabled at ₹69,000 crore

A budget of ₹69,000 crore for the 2021-22 fiscal was presented by the Delhi government. Finance Minister Manish Sisodia says that the budget will seek to lay the foundation to ensure that the estimated 3 crore-plus population of Delhi in the year 2047 is able to live in dignity.



Budget 2021-22 will be known as the ‘Deshbhakti Budget’: Sisodia

In honour of those who laid down their lives during the freedom struggle, this budget will be known as the ‘Deshbhakti Budget,’ said Mr. Sisodia in his Budget speech, presented at Vidhan Sabha, Delhi.



Manish Sisodia presents Budget for the 7th time

Finance Minister Manish Sisodia says, “August 15, 2021, the country’s 75th Independence Day, will fall in the middle of the fiscal for which I’m fortunate enough to present the budget of Delhi for the 7th time today.”

- Inputs from Jatin Anand