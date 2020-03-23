Highlights of Delhi Budget 2020-21

Delhi Finance Minister Manish Sisodia presented a budget of ₹65,000 crore for the 2020-21 fiscal here on Monday.

While the budgetary outlay was ₹60,000 crore for the ongoing 2019-20 fiscal, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Delhi government’s first budget back in the year 2015 was ₹30,000 crore.

The education sector received the highest share of allocation of ₹15,815 crore, which is 24.33% of the total budget.

“When we came to power in 2015 Delhi's per capita income was ₹2,70,261. Today, Delhi has seen an exceptional growth of 44℅ in this figure which is also 3 times more than per capita income of the country,” Mr. Sisodia said.

Also Read Delhi Budget to be tabled today despite lockdown, says CM Kejriwal

According to Mr. Sisodia, an allocation of ₹7,704 crore has been made for the health sector; this includes ₹50 crore dedicated to tackling the coronavirus epidemic, he said. The Delhi government, he added, will also implement the Centre-sponsored Aayushmaan Bharat scheme in Delhi.

“This is an initial allocation; let me assure the people that we will increase this as and when required. We will leave no stone unturned to tackle COVID-19,” he said.

While ₹100 crore were allocated for the conversion of all classrooms at government schools into digital classrooms, an allocation of ₹2,820 crore was made for the continuance of the power subsidy across various categories.

In relation to public transport, he said, 2,485 new buses will be inducted this fiscal and 1,880 buses will be inducted in the next fiscal.

While ₹250 crore was allocated for the procurement of DTC buses, ₹1,100 crore will be be allocated for viability gap funding in the cluster scheme. The free bus ride scheme for female commuters, he said, will continue.

“We have also allocated ₹1,720 crore for the development of unauthorised colonies which is up from ₹1,500 crore last year,” Mr. Sisodia said.