Highlight unsung heroes associated with freedom movement, says L-G

Anil Baijal

New Delhi

24 September 2021 02:03 IST

He reviews plans for celebration of 75th anniversary of Independence

Unsung heroes and the significance of lesser-known monuments in the Capital associated with the freedom movement should be highlighted as part of the upcoming ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ programme being organised by the Delhi government, Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal said on Thursday.

Mr. Baijal issued these instructions at a meeting held to review the ongoing programmes and plans in Delhi for the celebration of the 75th anniversary of Independence. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and senior government officials were present.

According to Raj Niwas, the L-G was informed that a comprehensive plan has been drawn including theme-based events, information campaigns, and exhibitions in line with five themes — Freedom Struggle, Actions @75, Resolve @75, Achievements @75 and Ideas @75.

“Advised the officers to highlight the contribution of unsung heroes of freedom struggle and focus on lesser known monuments in the city associated with the freedom movement for informing and inspiring the new generation” the L-G tweeted.

The L-G added that he had directed that for maximum outreach and impact, a convergence approach may be adopted with effective use of technology to spread the message while complying with COVID-19 protocols.

The L-G also reviewed the status of vacancies in the Department of Education and the Department of Training and Technical Education.

According to Raj Niwas, the L-G advised the officials to ensure that vacant posts, both in the promotion and direct recruitment category, are filled up in a time-bound manner.

“It was emphasised that necessary steps should be taken to amend the Recruitment Rules of various posts as required to remove anomalies and attract quality talent,” the L-G tweeted.