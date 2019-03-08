Highlight party achievements during my rule: Dikshit

Addressing a meeting of the publicity committee of the Delhi Congress for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections, DPCC president Sheila Dikshit said the focus of party workers should be on highlighting the achievements of the Congress government during its 15-year governance in the Capital.

“The many achievements of the Congress government should be explained to the people in detail, besides the failures of the BJP and AAP governments in the last four years, to put things in proper perspective,” Ms. Dikshit said. The Congress plans to print pamphlets, which will be distributed through door-to-door campaigns.

Ms. Dikshit said that the AAP government has been squandering the taxpayer’s hard-earned money by inserting five-six page advertisements in newspapers everyday for publicity.However, they have nothing to show for their achievements in the last four year’s governance in Delhi. They now solely depend on advertisement gimmicks for spreading lies over non-existent development works.

“The Kejriwal government is trying to mislead the people with advertisements that is full of lies and falsehood, but the alert people of Delhi have clearly seen the inefficiency and falsehood of the Kejriwal government, and they will no more be fooled by the misleading advertisements of the AAP government,” Ms. Dikshit said.