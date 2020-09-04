NEW DELHI

04 September 2020 23:59 IST

With 2,914 fresh COVID-19 cases, virus tally in Capital climbs to 1,85,220

The Capital recorded 2,914 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, taking the total number of cases to 1,85,220, stated a health bulletin issued by the Delhi government.

The spur witnessed on Friday was the highest single-day spike in 69 days.

With 13 new death cases and 1,751 recoveries total number of deaths has risen to 4,513 deaths and recoveries in the city to 1,61,865 . There are 18,842 active cases in Delhi at present. The heath bulletin shows that the number of test conducted has increased to 8488 RTPCR tests and 27,731 rapid antigen tests conducted in the past 24 hours.

There are 949 containment zones in the city and 9,822 patients are under home isolation now. Out of the 14,159 beds available in hospitals, 9,429 are vacant. Dedicated COVID care centres and dedicated COVID health centres that have a total of 10,143 and 601 beds have 6,354 and 209 beds vacant respectively.

A source in the Delhi government said that 33% of hospital beds available in Delhi are occupied by patients who do not belong to Delhi.

“Close to 70% beds in Delhi are still vacant. Only 3 out of the 131 COVID-19 hospitals [private and govt] are full. There is no shortage of beds right now. However, increasing number of patients from outside Delhi is a cause of big concern,” the source added.

The government had earlier requested that beds in Delhi government hospitals be reserved only for patients who are residents of the city, but the proposal was rejected by the Lieutenant-Governor. “ICU beds in only a few top private hospitals are fully occupied,” the source added.