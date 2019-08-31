Higher penalties: Delhi traffic police anticipate anger, dip in challans

Delhi Traffic Police officers are anticipating anger from motorists as the increased penalties in challans under the amended Motor Vehicles Act is expected to be implemented from September 1.

A traffic policeman posted near Ghazipur said that most of those who are stopped for traffic offences either do not have cash or are not willing to pay.

“People fight for ₹100 or ₹500. How will they shell out ₹1,000 for not wearing a helmet or ₹10,000 for drunk driving? There will probably be a lot of arguments. We have full support of the local police and we will dial 100 [Police Control Room] in case we are troubled,” he said. A woman constable posted near Vivek Vihar said, “We’ll have to come prepared to face the anger in the initial days”.

Court challan

Another ASI posted near Connaught Place recalled how an offender, a truck driver from Haryana, tore his uniform when he was stopped for jumping red light.

“Whoever will not have the money to pay, will be issued a court challan, wherein, the offender will produce himself/herself before the magistrate after which the court will decide the matter,” he said, adding that the move might lead to increased number of court challans as opposed to people preferring to pay in cash currently.

Traffic police officers on the ground are also anticipating a decline in the number of challans because of the increase in the amount of traffic violations.

Decline in deaths

“While I understand that the amount is high but it is a very good move because people will be scared or at least think 10 times before violating traffic rules. Who will want to pay ₹5,000 for not having a driving licence or ₹25,000 for a minor found driving,” said an ASI posted near Barakhamba Road.

“We expect it will also lead to a decline in deaths in accidents involving bikes because people will wear helmets”.

When contacted Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Narendra Bundela said that the officers are awaiting a government notification to be able to issue challans to be paid in cash. However, the police will issue revised challans to be paid in court from September 1 irrespective of the notification.

“We have conducted a briefing with traffic police officers on Thursday and will hold another one on Saturday. We don not anticipate a backlash,” he said.