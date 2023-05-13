ADVERTISEMENT

High-voltage drama in Delhi as govt. moves to appoint a new Services Secretary

May 13, 2023 01:56 am | Updated 01:56 am IST - NEW DELHI:

Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj says Secretary Ashish More went incommunicado after being told to initiate file to appoint his replacement; CM approves file to appoint new Secretary

The Hindu Bureau

Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said Department Secretary Ashish More left the Secretariat without notice and rendered himself unreachable. | Photo Credit: File Photo

In a dramatic turn of events at the Delhi Secretariat hours after the Supreme Court’s verdict on the services issue, Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said the Department Secretary, after being asked to make way for his replacement, “unexpectedly left the Secretariat” and switched off his phone on Thursday.

The apex court on Thursday gave the elected regime the power to make laws and wield control over the bureaucrats in the Delhi government departments.

In a statement issued on Friday, Mr. Bharadwaj accused the Secretary, Ashish More, of acting in “gross contempt of court” by not complying with the Supreme Court judgment.

“Services Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj (on Thursday) instructed Services Secretary Ashish More to present a file for the transfer of a new officer to the post of the Secretary of the Department. However, Ashish More unexpectedly left the Secretariat without notifying the Minister’s office, rendering himself unreachable while his phone also remained switched off,” the statement issued by the Minister said.

“Possibly under the influence of the Central government, the Special Secretary of the Services Department sent a communication to Mr. Bharadwaj, indicating that the Ministry of Home Affairs notification dated May 2015, has not yet been set aside,” the statement also said. It added that the Secretary is yet to initiate the file related to the appointment of the new official.

The notification, issued by the MHA on May 21, 2015, gave the Lieutenant-Governor control over “matters pertaining to Public Order, Police, Land and Services”.

A source in the Chief Minister’s Office said that Mr. Bharadwaj subsequently ordered the transfer of Ashish More.

“Following this, the Minister recommended the name of A.K. Singh and the Chief Minister approved it,” the source said.

“A file [on the appointment of the new Services Secretary] was then sent to the L-G for merely his knowledge and not his approval,” the source added.

“It is unfortunate that the Central government and the Lieutenant-Governor seem unwilling to adhere to the directives of the highest court in the country,” the statement by Mr. Bharadwaj read.

