High-tech drones, deepfake detection software on display at two-day expo at Pragati Maidan

Technology that could aid law enforcement agencies in the digital age — drones capable of conducting aerial surveillance, software that detects deepfake media, hardware that collects digital evidence — was on display at the two-day expo at Pragati Maidan starting on Thursday. Hundreds of firms, including 200 national and international drone manufacturers from over 25 countries, such as the UK, USA, Israel, Poland, Croatia, UAE, Germany, Canada, Singapore, Brazil, Hong Kong, and Taiwan, are participating in the expo.

Esec Forte showcased its forensic workstations, which include Drona Faraday bags that shield electronic devices from electromagnetic radiation. The firm’s lineup also included a Drona IR kit — a multipurpose, portable unit with hardware solutions to preview, acquire, and process digital evidence.

Visitors to the expo included police personnel from various States.

“Modern technology, such as facial recognition systems and deepfake identifiers, has become essential for the police. We are here to learn about call detail records scanning based on live examples,” a Delhi Police constable said.

While the survey and surveillance drone from Aebocode Technologies is capable of performing multiple tasks, such as aerial mapping, wildlife tracking, and security surveillance, providing valuable insights and enhancing decision-making, Marak PL 7.0 from Optiemus Unmanned Systems is designed and built to carry out seamless tactical mapping.

Aunthentify, a company that focuses on deepfake detection solutions, has also worked with various State police departments to solve cases involving deepfakes.

The NETRA V4 PRO from Ideaforgetech can fly for 90 minutes and has a range of up to 15km. It is designed for critical applications in defence, public safety, emergency response, and mapping.

Firefighter drone AFD2 is equipped with advanced sensors and thermal imaging technology. It can identify hotspots and deliver targeted extinguishing measures.

The tethered UAV-based surveillance system from Dhaksha Unmanned Systems Private Limited has the wherewithal to enhance electro-optic surveillance.