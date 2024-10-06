High drama in Delhi as AAP, BJP accuse each other of betraying cause of sacked bus marshals

Delhi witnessed dramatic scenes on Saturday (October 5, 2024) over the issue of the reinstatement of former bus marshals. The day saw BJP MLAs accompanying Chief Minister Atishi to Raj Niwas to discuss the issue; protests by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs and their subsequent detention; Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj falling at the feet of Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Vijender Gupta seeking his support for the former bus marshals’ cause; and Mr. Gupta claiming he was “attacked” by AAP MLAs.

AAP and the BJP had supported a resolution in the Assembly on September 26 to restore the former bus marshals’ jobs.

However, on Thursday (October 3, 2024), Mr. Bharadwaj led a protest of the former bus marshals near Raj Niwas, accusing the Opposition party of backing out of the plan agreed upon by both parties to meet Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena and finalise the reinstatement process.

Close to 10,000 people who were deployed as bus marshals for the safety of women in public transport buses in the city were rendered jobless in October last year after a circular issued by the L-G stated that they had been appointed illegally. Since then, they have been holding demonstrations demanding reinstatement.

Emergency meeting

The day started with an emergency Cabinet meeting called by the CM around 10.30 a.m. over the issue. She had also invited BJP MLAs to the meeting. The Cabinet passed a note reinstating the former bus marshals and regularising their jobs.

Around 2 p.m., the BJP MLAs went with Ms. Atishi to Raj Niwas to seek the L-G’s approval for the Cabinet note. AAP legislators were not allowed inside. Following this, they held a protest close to 4 p.m. near Mr. Saxena’s residence. The protesters were briefly detained by the police.

Meanwhile, the CM stepped out of Raj Niwas and accused the BJP of “betraying” the cause of the former bus marshals. She alleged that during their meeting, the Opposition MLAs did not ask the L-G to sign the Cabinet note.

“This is a complete betrayal by the BJP, and now the onus is on them to reinstate the bus marshals,” she added.

A few minutes later, as soon as Mr. Gupta emerged, the Health Minister fell at his feet, saying he was “begging” the LoP for support on the issue. AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal, in a post on X, complimented Mr. Bharadwaj for the action, saying, “I am proud of my Ministers and MLAs who are willing to go to any extent, even falling at someone’s feet, to get the work done for the people. I appeal to the L-G and BJP to stop playing politics and immediately reinstate the [former] bus marshals.”

In response, Mr. Gupta said AAP MLAs present at the Cabinet meeting “misbehaved” with him. He accused Mr. Bharadwaj and other AAP MLAs of “attacking” him and said that he had lodged a complaint with the police regarding both incidents.

Around 5 p.m., Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva, who led a group of former bus marshals to Mr. Saxena’s residence, said, “Today, after meeting the L-G, the [former] bus marshals have understood the truth.”