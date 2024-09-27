High drama as MCD poll for Standing Committee seat postponed twice in one day

The election for the last remaining seat on the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD)’s Standing Committee was postponed on Thursday after a high-voltage drama that continued till late night. The poll is now likely to take place on Friday, according to sources.

Earlier in the day, following disruption over the frisking of councillors, the election was postponed by Mayor Shelly Oberoi, who adjourned the meeting of the House till October 5. However, in a last-minute intervention, Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena overturned the poll postponement and directed MCD Commissioner Ashwani Kumar to submit a report by 10 p.m. Mr. Saxena directed that the Deputy Mayor be made the presiding officer for the poll if the Mayor refuses to hold it. In case the Deputy Mayor also refuses, the senior-most member of the House will preside over the election, he ordered. Following the L-G’s direction, the MCD Commissioner issued an order for the conduct of the election. However, there was uncertainty till late evening. Around 11 p.m. MCD officials announced the election was postponed again.

The MCD House session, which started at 2 p.m. for election, was adjourned briefly amid uproar over frisking of councillors to check if anybody was carrying mobile phones.

Uproar over frisking

However, Ms. Oberoi said a security check was happening for the first time and called it undemocratic and insulting for the members of the House while adjourning the session for 15 minutes. She entered the House once more at 2.50 p.m., directing officials to waive the security check again. Municipal Secretary Shiva Prasad then quoted Section 51(5) of the DMC Act that mandates the protocol, adding that the councillors were notified about the same two days ago. As AAP councillors sat on protest outside the House amid sloganeering, the House was adjourned again at 3.50 p.m. until October 5.

Six members of the 18-member panel, three each from the BJP and AAP, were elected by the MCD House right after the mayoral polls in March 2023. The remaining members were elected through the zonal committee polls, which were held last week. The BJP won the posts of Standing Committee member in seven of the 12 zonal committees, while AAP emerged victorious in five. Thursday’s poll was necessitated after the seat was vacated by BJP’s Kamaljeet Sehrawat, who won the West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency in the recently held general election.

The BJP has asked the MCD Commissioner to hold the elections as per law and directions of the Supreme Court, its State unit chief Virendra Sachdeva said in a statement.