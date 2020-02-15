High Court to hear petition on Gargi College incident

The Delhi High Court has agreed to hear on Monday a petition seeking a court-monitored CBI probe into the alleged molestation of students during a cultural festival at Delhi University’s Gargi College last week.

Advocate M.L. Sharma, who filed the petition, said nothing had been done till now. Police registered an FIR on February 9 and arrested a few, he said.

The plea was filed on Thursday after the Supreme Court declined to entertain the petition and asked the petitioner to move the High Court instead.

In his petition, Sharma has sought the preservation of all video recordings and CCTV camera footage of the college campus. The plea has also sought the arrest of people behind the “planned criminal conspiracy”.

Ten people, between the age of 18 and 25 years, were arrested by the police on February 12 in connection with the incident. However, they were released on bail on Thursday. Two more were arrested on Thursday.

Over 11 police teams were looking at technical details and also visited various sites in NCR in connection with identification of the suspects and investigation into the case, the police has said.

Delhi Police had registered a case after it received a complaint from the college authorities. A case was registered at the Hauz Khas police station under IPC Sections 452 (house-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention).