High Court tells HUDA to pay man over ₹24 lakh compensation

The National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC) has directed the Haryana Urban Development Authority (HUDA) to compensate a complainant by paying over ₹24 lakh for demanding an enhanced price for a plot booked by the complainant, despite having no prior dues.

Noting that the complainant had paid regular instalments for the residential plot allotted to him, the NCDRC said, “The documents on record establish that the complainant had paid the annual instalments from 2005 to 2010 and he was informed about the enhanced amount to be paid in March 2010.”

The Bench further observed, “It is evident from the online statements that till March 2015, the subject plot did not show any dues payable to the authority.”

Directing the authority to compensate the plot buyer, the apex consumer disputes redressal forum said, “The record shows that no outstanding enhancement were payable by the complainant prior to April 2015... belated imposition [of relevant clauses] without notice to the complainant, the interest charged on account of alleged unpaid enhancement... amounts to deficiency in service on behalf of the authority.”

While directing compensation, the NCDRC added that an additional amount of ₹20,000 was to be paid by HUDA to the complainant.