High Court tells DU to expedite evaluation of open book exam papers

Bench tells university to issue letters to principals emphasising urgency so that results can be declared by first week of Oct.

The High Court on Tuesday directed Delhi University to expedite evaluation of papers of open book examination held recently so that results of final-year under graduate students can be declared by the first week of October.

A Bench of Justice Hima Kohli and Justice Subramonium Prasad directed Delhi University to forthwith issue letters to the principals of all the colleges affiliated with it, emphasising the urgency of the matter.

The court was also informed that pursuant to its previous orders, a notification was issued by Delhi University, calling upon final-year UG and PG students, who propose to seek admission in foreign universities for further studies, to apply to the university for seeking their results.

Out of 900 students, who had sent the request, some of them are seeking admission in Indian universities whereas others are seeking admission in foreign universities. Till September 14, 292 e-mails have been sorted out, while 277 e-mails relate to final-year UG students, who propose to travel abroad for studies, 15 e-mails relate to the final-year PG students, who propose to travel abroad for further studies, the court was informed.

D.S. Rawat, Acting Dean (Examination), Delhi University has assured the court that the letter finalised in respect of the final-year UG students, containing their provisional results shall be dispatched directly to the foreign universities concerned.

The court was hearing a petition on issues being faced by students, who are moving abroad for higher education. The issue cropped up during the hearing of a petition concerning OBE for final-year undergraduate DU students. It will hear the petition again on September 23.