High Court stays proceedings against Kejriwal in criminal defamation case

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday put on hold the proceedings in a criminal defamation complaint against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for re-tweeting an allegedly defamatory video circulated by a YouTuber in May, 2018.

Justice Suresh Kait also issued notices to the State and the complainant, seeking their stand on a plea by Mr. Kejriwal challenging the summons issued to him in the case by a local court here.

Over 4,000 re-tweeted

The counsel appearing for Mr. Kejriwal said over 4,000 people had re-tweeted the alleged defamatory tweet and more than 6,000 had liked it but the complainant had not made any of them an accused in the case.

The court also noted that even the YouTuber, who posted the original tweet, was not an accused in the complaint. It listed the matter for further hearing on January 31.

The Magisterial court had summoned Mr. Kejriwal to appear before it on August 7 after a criminal complaint by Vikas Sankrityayan, the founder of social media page — I Support Narendra Modi — alleged that the AAP leader had re-tweeted the defamatory video.

The Chief Minister had challenged the Magistrate’s order before a sessions court which had dismissed his plea. He has challenged the sessions court’s order in the High Court, saying the trial court failed to appreciate that his tweet was not intended at or likely to harm the complainant.