  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022FIFA World Cup 2022 LIVE | Belgium out after goalless draw with Croatia, Morocco top Group F

High Court stays circular on dress code for law interns 

The Delhi High Court asked the Bar Council of Delhi to prescribe a common uniform for law interns across all courts

December 02, 2022 02:28 am | Updated 02:29 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
The Delhi High Court

The Delhi High Court

The Delhi High Court on Thursday put on hold a circular issued by the Shahdara Bar Association (SBA) prescribing a dress code for law interns different from advocates.

Justice Prathiba M Singh, also asked Bar Council of Delhi (BCD) Chairman Murari Tiwari to convene a meeting at 4 p.m., December 12 with the Bar Council of India (BCI), Delhi High Court Bar Association and other district court bar associations to arrive at a consensus on interns’ uniforms.

A consistent uniform should be prescribed because if different bar associations prescribe different uniforms, the interns will be inconvenienced, the High Court added.

The SBA, on November 24, had introduced a new dress code for interns, comprising white shirt, blue coat and trousers, to come into effect from December 1.

It had reasoned that on many occasions, interns were seen wearing black coats in court premises, causing difficulty in differentiating between advocates and interns.

“No coercive action shall be taken against any intern for not wearing blue coat and trouser uniform while entering the Karkardooma Courts,” the High Court order added.

The new dress code was challenged by a second-year law student on the grounds that it has been issued in contravention of the relevant rules prescribed by BCI and BCD.

Related Topics

Delhi / court administration / lawyer

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.