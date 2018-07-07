High Court slams DU’s Law Faculty

more-in

The Delhi High Court on Friday came down heavily on Delhi University law teachers for “illegally” detaining around 500 students over lack of attendance, and ordered holding of supplementary exams.

‘Failure of faculty’

Granting relief to the law students, Justice Rekha Palli said the shortfall in attendance was caused due to “failure of Faculty of Law to conduct minimum classes as prescribed under the Bar Council of India rules”.

The court directed the Law Faculty members to conduct within eight weeks at least 139 hours of extra classes or tutorials for those students who were desirous of attending the lectures to make up for the shortage in attendance.

The court made the directions on a bunch of pleas by law students challenging the memorandum issued by the Law Faculty on May 7, 8 and 10, detaining several students of fourth and sixth semesters from appearing for the exams for not having an aggregate attendance of 70% in the semesters.

Senior advocate Kirti Uppal, had appeared for some of the students on pro bono basis, assisted by advocates Himanshu Dhuper, Ashish Virmani and Rajesh Mishra.

‘Glaring discrepancies’

The Court said there were “glaring discrepancies” in the attendance record and it was maintained in the “most archaic fashion” by the authorities.

It said the faculty must allow those students who were detained due to shortage in attendance and could not be granted interim relief to take their supplementary examinations for the semesters concerned.

“However, it is made clear that a student’s result in respect of the said supplementary examinations shall be declared only if he/she meets the attendance criteria prescribed under the BCI Rules after attending the extra classes/tutorials held by the Faculty of Law pursuant to the directions of this court hereinabove,” the court said.

The court also directed the BCI to exercise its statutory powers under the Advocates Act and the BCI Rules, and take immediate steps to ensure compliance with rules of legal education by all its recognised centres of legal education.