High Court sets up panel to aid visually challenged

August 03, 2022 01:13 IST

The Delhi High Court has formed a high-power committee under the chairmanship of an IIT Delhi professor to look into the issues concerning accessibility of financial services to visually challenged persons.

A Bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad granted three months to the committee to submit its status report.

“This court is pained to observe at this juncture that judicial intervention is required in such matters when measures to ensure ease of accessibility for the specially abled should be implemented in a proactive manner,” the Bench said.

“However, this court hopes that the committee will take these observations into consideration while arriving at a feasible solution,” it added.