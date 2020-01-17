Delhi

High Court sets aside ex-Delhi law minister Jitender Tomar’s election in 2015 polls for false declaration

Jitender Singh Tomar. File

Jitender Singh Tomar. File  

more-in

Mr. Tomar is also contesting the upcoming Delhi Assembly election and is likely to file his nomination from Tri Nagar constituency on Saturday

The Delhi High Court on Friday set aside the election of former law minister Jitender Singh Tomar for giving false declaration regarding his educational qualification in his nomination papers for the 2015 Assembly polls.

The court passed the order on a plea by a BJP leader seeking to set aside Mr. Tomar’s election.

“The petition is allowed,” Justice Rajeev Sahai Endlaw said.

It is pertinent to mention that Mr. Tomar is also contesting the upcoming Delhi Assembly election and is likely to file his nomination from Tri Nagar constituency on Saturday.

Mr. Tomar had contested on an Aam Aadmi Party ticket.

BJP leader Nand Kishore Garg had alleged in his plea that Mr. Tomar’s election had been “materially affected by deliberate concealment, misrepresentation, wrong declaration and wilful suppression of the educational qualification in the affidavit filed along with the nomination form“.

“The respondent No 1 (Tomar), at the time of filing the nomination, and thereafter, has continued to misrepresent himself to be a law graduate and advocate and has thus been successful in exercising undue influence over the voters, which amounts to corrupt practice within the meaning of the Representation of the Peoples Act,” the plea said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Delhi
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 17, 2020 4:30:23 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/high-court-sets-aside-ex-delhi-law-minister-jitender-tomars-election-in-2015-polls-for-false-declaration/article30586139.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY