High Court seeks police response on bail petition by Tahir Hussain

The Delhi High Court on Thursday asked Delhi Police to respond to a bail application by former AAP councillor Tahir Hussain in a case arising out of the city’s north-east riots.

Justice Mukta Gupta directed that the bail application be listed before Justice Yogesh Khanna, who is hearing bail applications moved by Mr. Hussain in other riots cases.

Senior Advocate Mohit Mathur, appearing for Mr. Hussain, said apart from the FIR in question in the present case, other FIRs have also been registered against the accused by police station Dayalpur.

Mr. Mathur urged that this bail application be also tagged along with the pleas already pending before Justice Khanna.

The present FIR pertains to the alleged commission of offences of rioting and destruction of public property by Mr. Hussain in Dayalpur.

The other two cases pertain to the injuries suffered by two people on account of a riotous mob pelting stones, throwing petrol bombs and firing gunshots from the terrace of Mr. Hussain’s house and allege commission of offences of attempt to murder and rioting, and violation of Arms Act.