High Court seeks govt.’s stand on GNCTD Act plea

New Delhi

18 May 2021 22:21 IST

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday asked the Centre to respond to a plea seeking to strike down the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) Amendment Act which increases powers of the Lieutenant-Governor.

A Bench of Chief Justice D.N. Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh issued notice to the Ministry of Home Affairs and the office of Lieutenant-Governor seeking their stand on the plea by a lawyer.

The petition has argued that the Act would lead to confusion among the residents as to who would be taking decisions for the Capital. It argued that vesting of powers in the L-G “would not be in harmony with the Republican system of government”.

It has said that the L-G already had “overriding powers in the matters of land, police and services” and by the latest amendment to the GNCTD Act, he now has authority over all legislations passed by the Delhi Assembly.

The petition has sought that the Amendment Act, which came into force from April 27, be declared as unconstitutional and quashed.

During the brief hearing, the Delhi government standing counsel said the plea was not maintainable as the elected government has not been made a party in the matter.