High Court seeks EC’s response on petition against AAP candidate

The Delhi High Court on Thursday asked the Election Commission (EC) to respond to a plea seeking rejection of nomination of AAP’s Karol Bagh candidate for allegedly concealing his educational qualification in his affidavit for the upcoming Assembly polls.

The court also issued a notice to the AAP candidate, Vishesh Ravi, on the plea filed by Yoginder Chandolia, a BJP candidate from the same seat.

‘Criminal case’

Mr. Chandolia, in his plea, alleged that the AAP candidate had wilfully and intentionally concealed material facts and given false statement in poll affidavit, including an alleged pending criminal case against him.

“However, despite the facts that there was substantial defect in the affidavit filed by respondent no. 4 [Ravi], the said objection filed by petitioner [Chandolia] is dismissed by the respondent no. 3 [returning officer] vide order dated January 22 inter alias holding that these defects are not substantial,” the plea said.

The court has listed the case for hearing on Friday.