High Court restrains Chhapaak screening without credit to lawyer

The Delhi High Court on Saturday restrained the release of Chhapaak without giving credit to the lawyer who represented acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal, on whose life the movie is based, for inputs she shared with them.

The court directed film director Meghna Gulzar and producer Fox Star Studios to acknowledge advocate Aparna Bhat in the opening credits by including the line — “Inputs by Ms. Aparna Bhat, the lawyer who represented Laxmi Agarwal, are acknowledged”.

For theatres where digital copies are provided, the condition will come into effect from January 15, and where physical copies are supplied, the changes shall be carried out from January 18.

“The defendants (film makers) are restrained from releasing the film Chhapaak on any electronic medium/s such as cable television, home viewing, DTH platforms, internet entertainment or streaming services, etc., without acknowledging the name of the Plaintiff, in the opening credits..., Justice Prathiba M. Singh said in the order. The court passed the order on a plea by Fox Star Studio, producer of the movie which was released on Friday, challenging a trial court’s Thursday order asking them to acknowledge the contribution of the advocate.