High Court rejects plea to postpone gurdwara management panel polls

Court says govts. are taking steps to curb virus spread

The Delhi High Court has rejected a plea to postpone the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) elections, scheduled for April 25, due to the spike in COVID-19 cases.

A Bench of Justice Rajiv Sahai Endlaw and Justice Amit Bansal said “the respondent Delhi government as well as the Central government is already taking all steps to prevent the spread of COVID-19, without however restricting day-to-day life any more than necessary.”

It said once it is shown that guidelines for ensuring that the holding of election do not lead to spread of the virus any more than it is already taking place, the court would not interfere.

Enforcing guidelines

“We are confident that not only will Delhi government enforce guidelines already issued to prevent spread of virus during the election, but also a body as the DSGMC will take all possible steps to ensure that the conduct of elections is not a source of spread of COVID-19,” the Bench said.

The petition sought postponement of elections on the grounds that there is an unprecedented spike in COVID-19 cases in the Capital with doctors stating that if the cases continue to rise at the same rate, Delhi will have 15,000 cases per day and the situation is grim as there is no adherence to the norms.

Non-compliance

They have stated that during the election meetings held by various parties and their candidates, it was seen that neither the candidates nor the voters attending such gatherings were complying by the COVID-19 norms on wearing masks and social distancing.