High Court rejects plea against pasting images of deities on walls

December 20, 2022 12:35 am | Updated 12:35 am IST - New Delhi

The petition filed by advocate Gorang Gupta contended that such use of images of gods is violation of Article 25 of the Constitution

The Hindu Bureau

 The Delhi High Court on Monday dismissed a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking to prohibit the practice of putting up images of gods and goddesses on walls to prevent people from urinating, spitting or littering in public places.

A Bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad observed that the court had in 2014 already refused to pass any such direction on a separate plea filed on the issue of public urination.

“The court in the aforesaid (2014) order has in clear terms stated that the solution to the menace of public urination lies elsewhere and not before the court,” the Bench said, adding that the “court, exercising its extraordinary jurisdiction under Article 226 of the Constitution, cannot pass the directions which are being sought for in the present PIL”.

The Bench said, “The present PIL is nothing but a sheer abuse of the doctrine of public interest litigation developed by the judiciary as a tool to espouse the cause of the oppressed and marginalised sections of society.” The Bench said it is a fit case to be dismissed with “exemplary costs”.

However, as the “petitioner-in-person is a young practising advocate”, it refrained from imposing any costs on him.

The plea filed by advocate Gorang Gupta contended that such use of images of deities is violation of Article 25 of the Constitution.

