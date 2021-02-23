High Court grants bail to rickshaw-puller in riots case

New Delhi

23 February 2021 00:50 IST

‘CDR location doesn’t establish his presence at incident site’

The Delhi High Court on Monday granted bail to a rickshaw puller, arrested in March last year in connection with the north-east Delhi riots, noting that his call details record (CDR) location does not establish his presence at the incident site.

Justice Suresh Kumar Kait also noted that the chargesheet in the case has already been filed and the trial of the present case will take “substantial time”.

Rashid alias Monu was arrested in connection with the murder of one Dilbar Singh Negi, a waiter at Anil Sweet Corner, whose limbless body was found lying in burnt condition on the second floor of the sweets building.

Advertising

Advertising

After the FIR was registered, the investigation of case was transferred to Crime Branch Special Investigation Team (SIT). During investigation, it was found that on February 24, 2020, a riot had taken place on the main road in front of A-29, Ghaman Park, Main Brijpuri Road, where the mob threw stones, chanted slogans, ransacked and torched many shops.

It is prosecution’s case that some persons in the mob killed the deceased, Negi, and burnt him along with the whole building. Petrol bottles and bag of kanche have also been seized from the roof of the building.

On the basis of statements of the eyewitness, CCTV footage and mobile locations, a total 12 accused have been arrested in the present case. Rashid was arrested on the basis of statement of an eyewitness and on the basis of location of his mobile.

Rashid is also facing charges in another FIR lodged in connection with the riots. He argued that the prosecution has admitted in his bail plea that his CDR location does not establish his presence at the incident site.

“This admission by the prosecution cements the submission of the petitioner [Rashid] that his CDR location is only in the vicinity of the incident site for he resides in Shakti Vihar which is close to the site,” Rashid’s lawyer argued.

Additional solicitor general S.V. Raju, appearing for Delhi Police, submitted that during the course of probe, statements of the eyewitnesses were recorded. The ASG argued that an eyewitness whose house was looted and torched by the mob named, identified and that Rashid was involved in the riots which caused the death of Negi.

The court, however, noted that the investigating officer himself, while seeking judicial remand against Rashid on March 12, 2020, admitted that only proof they have against is under sections 147 (rioting)/148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon) /149 (unlawful assembly) /153-A (promoting enmity between different groups) of the IPC.