High Court grants bail to AAP MLA

New Delhi

25 June 2020 00:30 IST

AAP legislator was held in connection with alleged suicide of a doctor

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday granted bail to Prakash Jarwal, AAP legislator from Deoli Assembly Constituency, in connection with a case of alleged suicide of a doctor in south Delhi.

The court took into consideration the fact that Mr. Jarwal was in judicial custody since May 09, 2020, and he was no more required for further investigation and that the trial would take substantial time.

The High Court also noted that the doctor died by suicide on April 18, 2020, but immediate prior to the date, there were no allegations against Mr. Jarwal in the note left behind by the deceased and the diary recovered by the police. “Thus, it seems, there is no proximity and link in alleged commission of the offence,” the court said.

Advertising

Advertising

Senior advocate Rebecca M. John and advocate Ravi Drall, appearing for Mr. Jarwal, submitted that the FIR mentioned that the deceased’s wife gave one complaint against Mr. Jarwal to the Delhi Jal Board on April 09, 2020, just a week before the death. “Name of the petitioner as well as name of co-accused persons has not been mentioned,” Ms. John argued, adding that “no allegations of extortion or threat has been made by wife of deceased in the said complaint”.

The senior counsel also submitted that the note left behind by the deceased was fabricated as it was in two different hand writings and written with different pens. The name of Mr. Jawral has been written with different pen which does not bear the signature of the deceased on the second portion of the note, Ms. John said.

The High Court also remarked that though the deceased and his family members have been plying water tanker since 2006, no complaint was ever made for extortion or harassment against Mr. Jawral or his associates to any authority.