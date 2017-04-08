High Court expunges CIC remark on advocate

The Delhi High Court has expunged adverse remarks made by the Chief Information Commission (CIC) against an advocate who was representing the government in a hearing.

Came alone

Irked that the lawyer had come to a hearing alone and without complete official records, the CIC had called the advocate unfit to discharge his duties under the Advocates Act and banned him from personal appearance. The CIC also asked the government to appoint another counsel.

However, Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva has expunged the remarks made by the CIC in two of its orders from last year and also set aside the order banning the lawyer’s personal appearance.

Petitioner aggrieved

The HC was hearing the petition of the advocate seeking expunction of the remarks made against him. The petitioner was aggrieved by the “personal remarks” made by the CIC.

In its order, the CIC had said that the lawyer had earlier too come to hearings without official records and without being accompanies by an official.

‘Files in laptop’

In his plea to the HC, the lawyer said stated that it is not possible for government officials to attend every hearing and that he was carrying the files in a digital form on his laptop.

The advocate told the HC that the CIC passed the remarks not on the grounds that he was unable to assist the court but on the grounds that he was not carrying physical paper in his hands.

No cause for order

The lawyer further submitted that there was no cause for the CIC to pass an order banning him from appearing for the hearings.

“Having heard the counsel for the parties, I am of the view that the facts do not justify passing of such an order against the petitioner. An explanation has been rendered by the counsel that he was carrying the file on his laptop, which was not taken into account by the CIC,” said Justice Sachdeva.

“For non-production of the record or non-appearance of an officer despite directions, appropriate order may be passed against the officers, but the same does not justify recording observations against an advocate and banning the appearance of the lawyer,” said the HC.