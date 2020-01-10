High Court disposes of petition against Bollywood movie

The Delhi High Court on Thursday disposed of a plea against Bollywood film Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior, which releases on Friday, after noting that the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) had asked the producers to insert a disclaimer on the use of the word “Maratha” in the movie.

The CBFC had asked the producers to insert at the beginning of the film a: “disclaimer in English and Hindi that the word Maratha is a general term referring to all soldiers of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, and not used to refer to any community”.