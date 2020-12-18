High Court declines petition seeking medical aid to farmers at the borders

New Delhi

Bench says similar issue being heard before apex court

The Delhi High Court on Thursday declined to entertain a petition seeking medical aid and security to the farmers protesting on the borders of the Capital, noting that a similar issue was before the Supreme Court.

A Bench of Chief Justice D.N. Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan also said its jurisdiction does not extend to areas outside the national capital territory. It said the same plea could have been filed in any of the High Courts of Rajasthan, Punjab, or Uttar Pradesh.

Before dismissing it, the Bench observed that the plea was filed without doing any research or preparation. The court made the remarks after Delhi government additional standing counsel Sanjoy Ghose said a similar plea was being heard by the Supreme Court.

Advocate Ashish had in his plea claimed that most of the protesters are spotted without mask, which is a clear indication that they are not aware of their safety during the pandemic.

The plea said it will also create a difficult situation for the residents of Delhi, as they are more likely to be affected if there are a larger number of COVID-19 affected protesters.

The plea also said there was a possibility that “violent anti-national groups may see the good opportunity to convert the peaceful protest by the farmers into violent riots and create communal tension among the people”.